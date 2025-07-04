BSF ADG reviews operational preparedness, directs fast-tracking fencing work

BSF's ADG (Eastern Command) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Friday directed field commanders to fast-track pending land acquisition to complete the fencing work.

Chairing the field commanders' conference in Kolkata, Aggarwal also laid special emphasis on bolstering security in the sensitive Sunderbans region, citing its unique terrain and operational challenges.

According to a statement issued by the force, the conference was convened to ''review the operational preparedness and to address the issues of administration and logistics''.

The meeting was attended by the inspector generals of all six frontiers and two training institutions under the Eastern Command, along with senior officers from the Headquarters of the Special Director General (Eastern Command).

Speaking at the conference, Aggarwal noted the importance of adaptive leadership, technological modernisation, and local engagement in addressing modern-day border management challenges.

He directed field formations to be prepared for all contingencies in terms of operations and logistics.

He tasked the commanders to focus on pending land acquisition cases and finish them on a ''mission mode'', so that the fencing work could be completed, the statement said.

He also stressed upon effective border management at Sunderbans, a region with ecological sensitivity and porous boundaries.

Aggarwal encouraged the adoption of cutting-edge surveillance technology to stay ahead of evolving threats, the statement said.

''Smart solutions, strategic foresight, and soldierly resolve must go hand-in-hand to secure our eastern frontier,'' he said.

A wide range of operational issues, including illegal migration, cattle smuggling, narcotics trafficking, and other cross-border crimes, were discussed in depth, the statement said.

Special attention was paid to the ongoing law and order situation in Manipur, where BSF is playing a stabilising role under challenging circumstances, it said.

Aggarwal also emphasised the value of coordinated efforts with other forces, stating the need for ''joint operations with state police, intelligence agencies, and central security forces''.

A detailed analysis of crime data and emerging trans-border trends was done at the conference, providing insights into changing patterns of illegal migration, narcotics trafficking, and cattle smuggling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)