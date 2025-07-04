Parents, uncle, aunt held in case of honour killing in UP's Pratapgarh
Two days after a 16-year-old girl went missing, police on Friday arrested her parents, uncle, and aunt and held a minor in connection with the murder and subsequent burial of the missing teenage girl.Additional Superintendent of Police East, Shailendra Lal said on Friday that a complaint had been filed regarding the case by Rakesh Dubey, a resident of Badlapur, Jaunpur district, on Thursday.Dubey had expressed suspicions regarding the potential murder of his 16-year-old niece who disappeared on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Two days after a 16-year-old girl went missing, police on Friday arrested her parents, uncle, and aunt and held a minor in connection with the murder and subsequent burial of the missing teenage girl.
Additional Superintendent of Police (East), Shailendra Lal said on Friday that a complaint had been filed regarding the case by Rakesh Dubey, a resident of Badlapur, Jaunpur district, on Thursday.
Dubey had expressed suspicions regarding the potential murder of his 16-year-old niece who disappeared on Wednesday. Following the complaint, the police registered a case.
''During interrogation, it was revealed that the victim was allegedly murdered by strangulation for honour following her love affair, which the family disapproved of. The body was buried in a pond,'' said the officer.
Police recovered the body from the pond in the presence of a magistrate and police officials on Thursday. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
The arrested individuals include the victim's father Indramani Mishra alias Bhuvar, his wife Moni, uncle Rammani Mishra, and aunt Kanchan. The police also held a minor in the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indramani Mishra
- Shailendra Lal
- Bhuvar
- Rammani Mishra
- Jaunpur
- Moni
- Kanchan
- Badlapur
- Dubey
ALSO READ
Wildlife conservation enters new era: Drones with AI now monitor birds, classify habitats and report findings
Yoga Sangam: A Harmonious Gathering at India's Largest Container Port
NATO Monitors After Trump's Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites
Breaking Barriers: Glucose Monitoring in Space for Diabetic Astronauts
High Alert: Monitoring Threats to Al Udeid Air Base