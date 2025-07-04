Left Menu

Parents, uncle, aunt held in case of honour killing in UP's Pratapgarh

Two days after a 16-year-old girl went missing, police on Friday arrested her parents, uncle, and aunt and held a minor in connection with the murder and subsequent burial of the missing teenage girl.Additional Superintendent of Police East, Shailendra Lal said on Friday that a complaint had been filed regarding the case by Rakesh Dubey, a resident of Badlapur, Jaunpur district, on Thursday.Dubey had expressed suspicions regarding the potential murder of his 16-year-old niece who disappeared on Wednesday.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:22 IST
Parents, uncle, aunt held in case of honour killing in UP's Pratapgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Two days after a 16-year-old girl went missing, police on Friday arrested her parents, uncle, and aunt and held a minor in connection with the murder and subsequent burial of the missing teenage girl.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East), Shailendra Lal said on Friday that a complaint had been filed regarding the case by Rakesh Dubey, a resident of Badlapur, Jaunpur district, on Thursday.

Dubey had expressed suspicions regarding the potential murder of his 16-year-old niece who disappeared on Wednesday. Following the complaint, the police registered a case.

''During interrogation, it was revealed that the victim was allegedly murdered by strangulation for honour following her love affair, which the family disapproved of. The body was buried in a pond,'' said the officer.

Police recovered the body from the pond in the presence of a magistrate and police officials on Thursday. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The arrested individuals include the victim's father Indramani Mishra alias Bhuvar, his wife Moni, uncle Rammani Mishra, and aunt Kanchan. The police also held a minor in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025