Policeman injured, attacker killed in southern Russia assault, governor says

A policeman was attacked in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria region in the North Caucasus on Friday, leaving one person dead and another injured, regional governor Kazbek Kokov said. According to Kokov, the attacker wounded the policeman with an unspecified bladed weapon before being shot dead. Russia's North Caucasus regions have suffered several deadly attacks in recent years.

A policeman was attacked in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria region in the North Caucasus on Friday, leaving one person dead and another injured, regional governor Kazbek Kokov said. According to Kokov, the attacker wounded the policeman with an unspecified bladed weapon before being shot dead. Kokov provided no further details about the incident.

The Russian state-run RIA news agency reported that there were two attackers and the second one was at large. Russia's North Caucasus regions have suffered several deadly attacks in recent years. In March, counter-terrorism forces killed four militants affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) who authorities said were plotting to attack a regional branch of the interior ministry.

