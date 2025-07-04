New SPNIWCD Regional Centre Inaugurated in Ranchi to Empower Women, Children

In a significant boost to grassroots capacity building and policy innovation for women and child development in eastern India, the Ministry of Women and Child Development inaugurated a new Regional Centre of the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD) in Ranchi, Jharkhand. This milestone marks a major step forward in the decentralization of institutional support under the Ministry’s flagship initiatives.

The Regional Centre, part of the renamed and re-envisioned SPNIWCD—formerly known as the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD)—was inaugurated by Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi. She was joined by a distinguished panel of dignitaries, including Smt. Savitri Thakur, Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Shri Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence, and Shri Navin Jaiswal, MLA from Hatia.

A Ceremonial Beginning

The inauguration featured the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Highlights of the ceremony included:

Interaction with trainee girls and the distribution of Placement Certificates

Screening of short films on the evolution of NIPCCD into SPNIWCD

Showcasing of local nutrition practices and Ministry-led missions

Unveiling of the new SPNIWCD logo, symbolizing a fresh vision and identity for the Institute

"Empowering Women is Empowering the Nation": Minister Annpurna Devi

Delivering the keynote address, Union Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi emphasized the transformative potential of the new Regional Centre. “Working in the field of women and child development is not just an administrative duty—it is nation-building,” she stated. “When a woman is empowered, the family is empowered. When a child is nurtured, the entire society is safe.”

She envisioned the centre as a catalyst for producing skilled trainers, researchers, policymakers, and social workers, whose work will directly impact communities across the region, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

A Hub for Research, Innovation, and Skilling

Minister of State Smt. Savitri Thakur echoed these sentiments, asserting that the centre, inspired by the ideals of Savitribai Phule, will go beyond training to serve as a regional hub for policy-making, research, and innovation.

Shri Sanjay Seth, MoS for Defence, underscored the importance of capacity building for last-mile service delivery. “Our frontline workers are the backbone of development,” he said. “Equipping them through centres like this ensures that services reach women and children with efficiency, compassion, and competence.”

Regionally Tailored, Strategically Located

The newly launched Ranchi Centre has been strategically established to serve the specific needs of the eastern Indian states—Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal—which previously relied on regional centres in Lucknow and Guwahati. This localized presence eliminates logistical barriers, facilitating easier access to training, resources, and technical support for field-level professionals.

The centre will primarily support the implementation of the Ministry’s flagship schemes, including:

Mission Shakti – for women’s safety, security, and empowerment

Mission Vatsalya – for child welfare and protection

Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 – for holistic nutrition and early childhood development

Academic Expansion and Skilling Initiatives

Among the most anticipated features of the Ranchi Centre is the introduction of an Advanced Diploma Course in Child Guidance and Counselling, catering to professionals in health, education, and social services. The centre will also roll out upgraded training modules for Anganwadi workers, child protection officials, and social welfare officers, significantly boosting the region’s skilling ecosystem.

These offerings will align with the broader national goals of employment generation, nutrition security, and social inclusion, enabling the centre to serve as both a training facility and an incubation ground for policy experiments and pilot projects.

Part of a National Transformation

The inauguration of the Ranchi centre is part of a larger institutional transformation being led by the Ministry. The renaming of NIPCCD to SPNIWCD is emblematic of a renewed, mission-driven approach that honours the legacy of social reformer Savitribai Phule and reaffirms the government’s commitment to inclusive, women-centric development.

With headquarters in New Delhi and existing regional centres in Bengaluru, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore, and Mohali, the Institute has trained more than 1,000 professionals annually through hybrid learning formats. The addition of the Ranchi centre is expected to significantly increase this footprint in the eastern region.

Building a More Inclusive India

This landmark initiative reflects the Government of India’s vision for Viksit Bharat, where empowered women and nurtured children are at the core of sustainable development. By bringing institutional support closer to the field, the Ranchi Regional Centre sets a new benchmark in responsive governance, decentralization, and empowerment.

As India progresses toward 2047, this centre will be instrumental in shaping a generation of professionals committed to building a healthier, safer, and more inclusive society.