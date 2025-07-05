NIA Cracks Down on 'Dunki' Human Trafficking Route

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant headway in its investigation into human trafficking networks, apprehending two men accused of facilitating illegal immigration to the United States using the notorious 'dunki' pathway.

Officials confirmed the arrests of Sunny, known as Sunny Donker, and Shubham Sandhal, alias Deep Hundi, after targeted searches in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. These individuals are said to be close associates of Gagandeep Singh, who was previously arrested for similar offenses.

The 'dunki' route, named after the word 'donkey', involves a perilous journey across multiple countries, purportedly facilitated by a trafficking syndicate. The NIA alleges the duo played pivotal roles in smuggling operations, with victims enduring both physical and mental abuse while traveling.

