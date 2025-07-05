Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on 'Dunki' Human Trafficking Route

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two men involved in human trafficking to the US via the illegal 'dunki' route. Sunny and Shubham Sandhal were detained following investigations in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. This development follows the earlier arrest of Gagandeep Singh, the trafficking syndicate leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:11 IST
NIA Cracks Down on 'Dunki' Human Trafficking Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant headway in its investigation into human trafficking networks, apprehending two men accused of facilitating illegal immigration to the United States using the notorious 'dunki' pathway.

Officials confirmed the arrests of Sunny, known as Sunny Donker, and Shubham Sandhal, alias Deep Hundi, after targeted searches in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. These individuals are said to be close associates of Gagandeep Singh, who was previously arrested for similar offenses.

The 'dunki' route, named after the word 'donkey', involves a perilous journey across multiple countries, purportedly facilitated by a trafficking syndicate. The NIA alleges the duo played pivotal roles in smuggling operations, with victims enduring both physical and mental abuse while traveling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025