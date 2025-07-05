Wave of Antisemitic Attacks Targets Australian Synagogues

Australian authorities have condemned an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue, labeling it an act of antisemitism amidst rising hate crimes against the Jewish community. The incident, which occurred on Friday night, saw a fire ignited at the synagogue entrance, but no injuries were reported among the 20 people present.

Police have identified a male suspect believed to have poured a flammable liquid on the building. They are investigating potential connections with an incident at an inner-city Israeli restaurant, where one person was arrested for hindering police. Community leaders, including Alex Ryvchin from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, have voiced concern over the escalating violence.

The attack is the latest in a series of antisemitic incidents since the onset of the Israel-Gaza war in late 2023. The Jewish community in Australia has faced vandalism and arson at homes, schools, and other synagogues. This worrying trend includes a foiled plan to target a Sydney synagogue with explosives.

(With inputs from agencies.)