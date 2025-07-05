Prominent Businessman's Murder Sparks Outrage in Bihar
Gopal Khemka, a notable businessman from Bihar, was assassinated near his residence in Patna. The incident led to a high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address concerns over law and order. A special task force is investigating the case to uncover potential motives, including old enmity.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, Gopal Khemka, a leading businessman from Bihar, was gunned down late Friday night near his Patna residence. The assailant, suspected to be on a motorcycle, managed to flee the scene swiftly.
The killing has prompted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to convene a crucial meeting to evaluate the state's law enforcement strategies. Authorities, including the Bihar DGP and other senior officials, participated in the discussion that heavily focused on the deteriorating security situation.
A Special Task Force has been assembled to expedite the investigation, considering possible motives such as longstanding enmity. The incident has sparked political responses, with opposition leaders citing the murder as another example of failing governance in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Rules Out Future with Nitish Kumar: 'A Mistake Can't Be Forgiven Twice'
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes BJP and Demands Commitment for Nitish Kumar
Bihar's Election Battle: NDA's Fierce Stand Behind Nitish Kumar
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Launches Major Law and Order Overhaul
Prashant Kishor Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Leadership Ahead of Bihar Elections