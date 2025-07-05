Left Menu

Prominent Businessman's Murder Sparks Outrage in Bihar

Gopal Khemka, a notable businessman from Bihar, was assassinated near his residence in Patna. The incident led to a high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address concerns over law and order. A special task force is investigating the case to uncover potential motives, including old enmity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:25 IST
Prominent Businessman's Murder Sparks Outrage in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Gopal Khemka, a leading businessman from Bihar, was gunned down late Friday night near his Patna residence. The assailant, suspected to be on a motorcycle, managed to flee the scene swiftly.

The killing has prompted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to convene a crucial meeting to evaluate the state's law enforcement strategies. Authorities, including the Bihar DGP and other senior officials, participated in the discussion that heavily focused on the deteriorating security situation.

A Special Task Force has been assembled to expedite the investigation, considering possible motives such as longstanding enmity. The incident has sparked political responses, with opposition leaders citing the murder as another example of failing governance in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025