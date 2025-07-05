Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenge: Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Controversy

The Association of Democratic Reforms has petitioned the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls. The NGO claims the directive could disenfranchise voters and violates several constitutional provisions and electoral laws.

New Delhi - The Association of Democratic Reforms has taken legal action against the Election Commission's directive for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, slated for state polls later this year.

The organization argues that the new revisions could unjustly disenfranchise voters, claiming violations of constitutional Articles 14, 19, 21, 325, and 326, as well as specific election laws.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan contends that the Commission's directive is flawed, with documentation requirements and a rushed timeline that could remove legitimate voters from the rolls. The EC, however, states the revision is essential due to factors like urbanization and migration.

