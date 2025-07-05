When Courtroom Decorum Takes a Backseat: Virtual Gaffe Sparks Contempt Proceedings
The Gujarat High Court initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Abdul Samad for attending a virtual hearing from a toilet seat. The incident, caught on video, went viral, prompting the court to take action against such behavior. The court has allowed virtual hearings post-COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gujarat High Court has taken a strict stance against inappropriate conduct during virtual hearings by launching contempt proceedings against Abdul Samad. Samad, a resident of Kim village, Surat, attended a hearing from a toilet seat, a moment captured on video that soon went viral on social media platforms.
On June 30, a bench comprising Justices AS Supehia and RT Vachhani ordered the registry to file a suo motu contempt case against Samad. The bench expressed concerns about disorderly behavior during live-streamed proceedings, urging the Registrar of Information and Technology to devise measures to prevent such incidents.
This occurrence highlights the challenges of maintaining courtroom decorum as virtual proceedings continue post-pandemic. The infamous video, shot during a session headed by Justice Nirzar S Desai, showcases Samad using a mobile phone while seated on a toilet, raising serious questions about the respect for legal processes in online settings.
