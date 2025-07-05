Left Menu

UK Arms Consultant Sanjay Bhandari Declared Fugitive Economic Offender

A Delhi court has declared UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari a fugitive economic offender, enabling the Enforcement Directorate to confiscate his assets. Bhandari, who fled to London in 2016, has been implicated in money laundering and has links with businessman Robert Vadra. The decision stems from India's Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, a Delhi court has declared Sanjay Bhandari, a UK-based arms consultant, a fugitive economic offender. This decision grants the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the authority to seize Bhandari's assets, valued at crores of rupees, following his evasion to London in 2016.

The ruling was issued under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) of 2018, further complicating Bhandari's potential return to India, especially after a UK court turned down an extradition plea. The ED, which charged Bhandari in 2017, links him to black money laundering, involving alleged connections with businessman Robert Vadra, who has denied any misconduct.

This order adds Bhandari to a list of 16 individuals, including notorious figures like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, declared fugitive economic offenders. The act was enacted by the Modi government to address fraudsters fleeing India to dodge accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

