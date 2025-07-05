Foot March to New Delhi: TMP Leader's Mission Against Infiltration

David Murasing, a leading figure in the Tipra Motha Party, initiated a significant long march to the nation's capital on Saturday. The campaign aims to bring attention to the ongoing infiltration problems troubling Tripura for decades, spotlighting it as a pressing national concern.

Setting off from Agartala on a demanding 2,500 km journey, Murasing seeks to deliver a memorandum at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. His actions underscore the unresolved commitments of the Tiprasa accord and a call for decisive government intervention.

Although recent steps have been taken to secure Tripura's borders, Murasing, with full backing from TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya, is determined to ensure infiltration remains a priority issue for national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)