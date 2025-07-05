Sikkim's Future Leaders: CM Prem Singh Tamang Guides Probationary Officers

On Saturday, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inspired Sikkim's probationary officers from the State Civil Services and Finance and Accounts Services to perform their duties with devotion. Addressing them at Samman Bhawan, he emphasized the impact of their work on state development.

Tamang described the probationary officers not merely as trainees but as pivotal to Sikkim's administrative future. He highlighted their role in fostering a transparent and people-centric governance system.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of sincerity and ethical behavior, urging officers to adhere to good governance principles for the state's welfare and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)