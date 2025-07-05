Left Menu

Sikkim's Future Leaders: CM Prem Singh Tamang Guides Probationary Officers

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang addressed probationary officers of Sikkim State Civil Services and Finance and Accounts Services, urging dedication to their duties. He emphasized their role in governance, highlighting the importance of sincerity and ethical conduct for state progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:51 IST
Sikkim's Future Leaders: CM Prem Singh Tamang Guides Probationary Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inspired Sikkim's probationary officers from the State Civil Services and Finance and Accounts Services to perform their duties with devotion. Addressing them at Samman Bhawan, he emphasized the impact of their work on state development.

Tamang described the probationary officers not merely as trainees but as pivotal to Sikkim's administrative future. He highlighted their role in fostering a transparent and people-centric governance system.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of sincerity and ethical behavior, urging officers to adhere to good governance principles for the state's welfare and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025