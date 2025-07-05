Sikkim's Future Leaders: CM Prem Singh Tamang Guides Probationary Officers
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang addressed probationary officers of Sikkim State Civil Services and Finance and Accounts Services, urging dedication to their duties. He emphasized their role in governance, highlighting the importance of sincerity and ethical conduct for state progress.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inspired Sikkim's probationary officers from the State Civil Services and Finance and Accounts Services to perform their duties with devotion. Addressing them at Samman Bhawan, he emphasized the impact of their work on state development.
Tamang described the probationary officers not merely as trainees but as pivotal to Sikkim's administrative future. He highlighted their role in fostering a transparent and people-centric governance system.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of sincerity and ethical behavior, urging officers to adhere to good governance principles for the state's welfare and progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Must Serve Humanity: UN Experts Urge Rights-Based Global AI Governance
First BJP govt in Odisha successfully completed one year with good governance, public services: PM Modi at Bhubaneswar rally.
Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government: Calls Out Governance Flaws and Misuse of Funds
Jammu and Kashmir Enhances Governance with Raabta Launch
Lack of good governance in India during Congress rule, alleges PM Modi at Bhubaneswar rally.