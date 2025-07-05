Left Menu

Japan and U.S. Negotiations: Tariff Talks Intensify

Japan's tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, has engaged in detailed discussions with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the expiration of a 24% reciprocal tariff on Japanese imports, which ends next week. The Japanese government aims to continue coordinating with the U.S. on this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:58 IST
Japan and U.S. Negotiations: Tariff Talks Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a bid to address looming tariff concerns, Japan's chief negotiator Ryosei Akazawa has been in rigorous talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Discussions were held over the phone on Thursday and Saturday, as confirmed by Japan's government.

A significant point of discussion is the approaching expiration of a 24% reciprocal tariff on imports from Japan, scheduled for the next week. Both parties are keen on finding a path forward that benefits their respective economies.

The Japanese government has expressed its commitment to continue active coordination with the U.S., hoping to negotiate terms that would lead to amicable trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025