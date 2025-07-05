Japan and U.S. Negotiations: Tariff Talks Intensify
Japan's tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, has engaged in detailed discussions with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the expiration of a 24% reciprocal tariff on Japanese imports, which ends next week. The Japanese government aims to continue coordinating with the U.S. on this issue.
In a bid to address looming tariff concerns, Japan's chief negotiator Ryosei Akazawa has been in rigorous talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Discussions were held over the phone on Thursday and Saturday, as confirmed by Japan's government.
A significant point of discussion is the approaching expiration of a 24% reciprocal tariff on imports from Japan, scheduled for the next week. Both parties are keen on finding a path forward that benefits their respective economies.
The Japanese government has expressed its commitment to continue active coordination with the U.S., hoping to negotiate terms that would lead to amicable trade relations.
