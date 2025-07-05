Stalin's Initiative: 'Ungaludan Stalin' Camps Transforming Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to inaugurate the 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stalin with you) camps on July 15. This initiative aims to provide government services directly within communities, enhancing accessibility and public convenience.

According to the state government, about 10,000 camps will be held across Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister will kick off the program in Chidambaram with camps available for women to apply for previously missed monthly assistance, underscoring a focus on inclusivity.

The camps will function until the end of November, with 3,768 urban and 6,232 rural locations offering a variety of services across multiple government departments. Decisions on applications will be processed in 45 days, with volunteers assisting at each stage. Medical camps are also included in this comprehensive outreach effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)