Left Menu

Stalin's Initiative: 'Ungaludan Stalin' Camps Transforming Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin is launching 'Ungaludan Stalin' camps to bring government services directly to citizens. Spread across 10,000 camps, these efforts will cater to both urban and rural areas, aiming to resolve public grievances efficiently while also providing various governmental services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:30 IST
Stalin's Initiative: 'Ungaludan Stalin' Camps Transforming Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to inaugurate the 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stalin with you) camps on July 15. This initiative aims to provide government services directly within communities, enhancing accessibility and public convenience.

According to the state government, about 10,000 camps will be held across Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister will kick off the program in Chidambaram with camps available for women to apply for previously missed monthly assistance, underscoring a focus on inclusivity.

The camps will function until the end of November, with 3,768 urban and 6,232 rural locations offering a variety of services across multiple government departments. Decisions on applications will be processed in 45 days, with volunteers assisting at each stage. Medical camps are also included in this comprehensive outreach effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025