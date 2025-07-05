Dramatic Highway Arrest: Justice Pursues Accused in Daund Assault Case

In a swift move, police in Pune's Daund taluka apprehended two men accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and robbing three women. The arrest follows a highway attack that occurred five days prior, leaving the community in shock.

The attack took place in the early hours of Monday, when a group was traveling to Pandharpur, near Bhigwan in Daund. The suspects halted the car and, using sharp weapons, robbed the women of their gold ornaments. One of the men then allegedly assaulted the teenage girl.

Authorities launched a manhunt after the attackers used red chilli powder to obscure the occupants' vision. A sketch led to their capture in Pune, bringing a partial sense of relief to the community affected by this harrowing crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)