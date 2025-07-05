Left Menu

A Fatal Fall: Mobile Phone Dispute Turns Deadly

In Gurugram, a man was arrested for allegedly pushing his friend to death from a fifth floor following an argument over a missing mobile phone. The victim, Kanhaiya from Uttar Pradesh, fell after a clash with Akash Pathak, who later confessed to the crime. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:12 IST
A Fatal Fall: Mobile Phone Dispute Turns Deadly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Gurugram has been apprehended after allegedly causing the death of his friend by pushing him off the fifth floor of a building. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a missing mobile phone, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Kanhaiya, also known as Prashant, 20, was identified as the victim. Originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, he was said to have been arguing with Akash Pathak, a native of Aligarh living temporarily in Delhi for work. The fatal push occurred during the altercation.

The case was reported to the police by the deceased's cousin. An FIR for murder has been filed at the IMT Manesar police station, leading to Pathak's arrest. Police say the accused admitted to the act amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025