A Fatal Fall: Mobile Phone Dispute Turns Deadly

A man in Gurugram has been apprehended after allegedly causing the death of his friend by pushing him off the fifth floor of a building. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a missing mobile phone, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Kanhaiya, also known as Prashant, 20, was identified as the victim. Originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, he was said to have been arguing with Akash Pathak, a native of Aligarh living temporarily in Delhi for work. The fatal push occurred during the altercation.

The case was reported to the police by the deceased's cousin. An FIR for murder has been filed at the IMT Manesar police station, leading to Pathak's arrest. Police say the accused admitted to the act amid ongoing investigations.

