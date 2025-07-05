Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Mandsaur: Water Cannons Unleashed at Karni Sena Protest

In Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, police utilized water cannons to disperse Karni Sena protesters rallying against their national president, Jeevan Singh Sherpur, being implicated in an extortion and assault case. Sherpur denies the charges, accusing the police of filing a false report, sparking tensions among the Rajput community.

Police in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, resorted to using water cannons on Saturday to dispel a large assembly of demonstrators linked to the Karni Sena. The protest erupted following accusations against the organization's national president, Jeevan Singh Sherpur, involving extortion and assault, according to official reports.

The protestors, claiming to represent the Rajput community under the aegis of Karni Sena, gathered in front of the Superintendent of Police's office, demanding justice. The accusations stem from an incident at a liquor store in Behpur village on June 26, where Sherpur, with his associates, allegedly demanded a monthly payment of Rs 1 lakh. When refused, the shop employees were reportedly assaulted and subjected to caste-based abuse.

Jeevan Singh Sherpur, with a history of multiple charges against him across several districts, including Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Neemuch, has denied these recent allegations, dismissing them as falsehoods. The police, however, have charged Sherpur and six others under several legal provisions, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

