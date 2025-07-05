Historic Dispute Over Neelkanth Temple and Shamsi Jama Masjid Awaits Court Verdict

The court has temporarily postponed its decision until July 17 concerning the jurisdictional authority to adjudicate the case between Neelkanth Mahadev temple and Shamsi Jama Masjid.

Civil Judge Suman Tiwari evaluated the submissions from both parties before reserving the judgment. The legal tussle initiated in 2022 when Mukesh Patel, former convener of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, claimed the temple was originally located at the mosque's current site.

Disputes arose regarding the judicial power of lower courts, with the Shamsi Jama Masjid terming it as contrary to the 1991 Act directives from the Supreme Court. An order is expected to clarify the lower court's competence to proceed with the case.

