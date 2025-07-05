Pro-Palestinian Protest Sparks Arrests in London After Group Ban

In a tense display in central London, authorities arrested more than 20 protestors Saturday as they rallied in support of the recently banned activist group, Palestine Action.

The gathering at Parliament Square occurred just hours after the UK government classified the group as a proscribed entity under anti-terrorism laws, spurring sharp criticism from activists who argue for the group's non-violent ethos and commitment to civil disobedience.

The ban came after a high-profile incident where activists attacked a Royal Air Force base, causing significant damage. Police adhered to new regulations, emphasizing the criminal implications of supporting the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)