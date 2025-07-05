Punjab Prepares New Sacrilege Law: AAP's Quest for Justice
The AAP government in Punjab is introducing a law to enforce stricter punishment for sacrilege against religious scriptures. The two-day special session on July 10 aims to close loopholes and ensure justice. Previous attempts to pass similar bills faced hurdles, but Chief Minister Mann vows robust legislation.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is set to introduce new legislation aimed at ensuring harsher penalties for acts of sacrilege against religious texts. A special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will convene on July 10 and 11 to deliberate on the proposed law.
AAP spokesperson Neel Garg announced the initiative on Saturday, signaling a new era of justice for religious communities. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the state's commitment to closing legal loopholes, ensuring that offenders face severe consequences, including potential capital punishment.
The move comes after previous legislative attempts during the Amarinder Singh administration in 2018, which proposed life imprisonment for sacrilege, did not receive the president's assent. The issue has been particularly sensitive in Punjab, as evidenced by the 2015 sacrilege incidents in Faridkot that sparked significant unrest.
