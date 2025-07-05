Left Menu

Punjab Prepares New Sacrilege Law: AAP's Quest for Justice

The AAP government in Punjab is introducing a law to enforce stricter punishment for sacrilege against religious scriptures. The two-day special session on July 10 aims to close loopholes and ensure justice. Previous attempts to pass similar bills faced hurdles, but Chief Minister Mann vows robust legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:53 IST
Punjab Prepares New Sacrilege Law: AAP's Quest for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is set to introduce new legislation aimed at ensuring harsher penalties for acts of sacrilege against religious texts. A special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will convene on July 10 and 11 to deliberate on the proposed law.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg announced the initiative on Saturday, signaling a new era of justice for religious communities. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the state's commitment to closing legal loopholes, ensuring that offenders face severe consequences, including potential capital punishment.

The move comes after previous legislative attempts during the Amarinder Singh administration in 2018, which proposed life imprisonment for sacrilege, did not receive the president's assent. The issue has been particularly sensitive in Punjab, as evidenced by the 2015 sacrilege incidents in Faridkot that sparked significant unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025