F-16 Intercepts Unauthorized Flight Over Trump Golf Club
An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft that violated restricted airspace over President Trump's golf club. The pilot was directed out using a 'headbutt maneuver.' The incident marked the fifth such violation that day, highlighting ongoing airspace security challenges.
An F-16 U.S. fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft on Saturday after it violated temporary airspace restrictions over President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a U.S. military statement.
The incident, occurring around 2:39 p.m. (1839 GMT), was the fifth unauthorized incursion of the restricted airspace that day, said the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
NORAD reported that the jet performed a 'headbutt maneuver' to capture the civilian pilot's attention, safely escorting the aircraft out of the restricted zone. While the White House had no immediate comments, NORAD noted a rise in similar incidents recently, advising pilots to review notifications before departure.
