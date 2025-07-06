F-16 Intercepts Unauthorized Flight Over Trump Golf Club

An F-16 U.S. fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft on Saturday after it violated temporary airspace restrictions over President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a U.S. military statement.

The incident, occurring around 2:39 p.m. (1839 GMT), was the fifth unauthorized incursion of the restricted airspace that day, said the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD reported that the jet performed a 'headbutt maneuver' to capture the civilian pilot's attention, safely escorting the aircraft out of the restricted zone. While the White House had no immediate comments, NORAD noted a rise in similar incidents recently, advising pilots to review notifications before departure.