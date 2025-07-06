Left Menu

Temple Fair Turns Tumultuous: Gunfire Disrupts Celebration

Santosh Jarkiholi, son of a BJP MLA, faces legal action for allegedly firing a gun during a temple fair in Gokak. The incident, captured on video, led to a police FIR for illegal firearm use. Authorities promise a diligent investigation, emphasizing that no one is above the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Santosh Jarkiholi, son of BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, found himself in legal trouble after a video surfaced showing him allegedly firing a gun at a temple fair in Gokak.

The event occurred at the Lakshmi Devi temple festival in Gokak town, Belagavi district, drawing significant public and media attention.

Police swiftly registered a First Information Report for illegal firearm usage, and Home Minister G Parameshwara assured that the investigation would proceed transparently and without bias, emphasizing that no one is above the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

