Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Birkenstocks: Indian Court Takes Action

Indian courts are cracking down on the production of counterfeit Birkenstock footwear. Legal representatives inspected factories following a lawsuit by the German brand, highlighting a broader issue of brand infringement in India. The case echoes similar legal battles involving major names like Crocs and Prada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:32 IST
Crackdown on Fake Birkenstocks: Indian Court Takes Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian courts have recently conducted factory inspections to confiscate alleged counterfeit Birkenstock footwear after the German brand initiated an infringement lawsuit. This legal action brings into focus India's ongoing issues with counterfeiting and brand infringement.

The Birkenstock case coincides with other notable footwear legal matters in India. Crocs is progressing with a long-running infringement battle, and Prada faces criticism over designs resembling Indian sandals. This reveals the broader landscape of intellectual property challenges major brands face in the region.

Birkenstock's lawsuit, filed in May in the Delhi High Court, targets several traders and factories accused of producing fake goods in and around Agra. Under a confidential order issued by Judge Saurabh Banerjee, legal commissioners seized unauthorized products. The ongoing court procedures underscore the importance of intellectual property rights enforcement in India's booming market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025