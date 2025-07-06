Crackdown on Fake Birkenstocks: Indian Court Takes Action

Indian courts have recently conducted factory inspections to confiscate alleged counterfeit Birkenstock footwear after the German brand initiated an infringement lawsuit. This legal action brings into focus India's ongoing issues with counterfeiting and brand infringement.

The Birkenstock case coincides with other notable footwear legal matters in India. Crocs is progressing with a long-running infringement battle, and Prada faces criticism over designs resembling Indian sandals. This reveals the broader landscape of intellectual property challenges major brands face in the region.

Birkenstock's lawsuit, filed in May in the Delhi High Court, targets several traders and factories accused of producing fake goods in and around Agra. Under a confidential order issued by Judge Saurabh Banerjee, legal commissioners seized unauthorized products. The ongoing court procedures underscore the importance of intellectual property rights enforcement in India's booming market.

