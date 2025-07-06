Tragic Road Rage: Man Beaten to Death in Delhi

A man was fatally assaulted by three intoxicated individuals in a horrific road rage incident in central Delhi's Mori Gate area, as reported by the local police on Saturday.

The suspects, identified as Ritesh Kumar, Vicky, and Anil, aged 27, 25, and 33 respectively, were apprehended following a series of investigative efforts involving CCTV footage analysis.

The tragic event unfolded on the evening of June 30 when Bunty, along with his colleague, was returning from a delivery task. A heated argument over rash driving escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in Bunty's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)