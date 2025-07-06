Amit Shah Emphasizes Transparency and Technology for Cooperative Success
Union Minister Amit Shah stresses the importance of transparency, technology, and prioritizing member interests within the cooperative sector. During an event celebrating the Ministry of Cooperation's fourth foundation day, Shah highlighted initiatives aiming to strengthen cooperatives nationwide and boost prosperity through cooperation.
Union Minister Amit Shah called on leaders in the cooperative sector to incorporate transparency, technology, and member interests into their work culture for achieving success.
At an event marking the Ministry of Cooperation's fourth foundation day at Amul Dairy, Shah highlighted the need for transparency and technology in prospering cooperatives.
Shah announced initiatives including a salt cooperative start in Gujarat and stressed the role of Amul in the cooperative movement, urging the sector to follow the five 'P's for thriving.
