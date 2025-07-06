Revenge Reaction: Stone Pelting and Firearms Display at Munirka Shop

A 22-year-old man named Wahar Ahmed and a juvenile were detained in Munirka for allegedly pelting stones at a shop and displaying firearms in response to alleged harassment. Police revealed their actions were a form of revenge for the mistreatment of a friend's sister by the shop staff.

Authorities identified Wahar Ahmed, a second-year BA student, and a minor accomplice. Police recovered a pistol, live cartridge, and scooter used in the incident. The Kishangarh Police Station received a report of gunfire at 6.33 am on July 4. Following investigations, CCTV footage corroborated the accounts of stone-pelting and firearm exhibition.

On July 3, the accused, while drinking with a friend named Dhruv, planned to intimidate the store employees the next day due to repeated misbehavior towards Wahar's sister. Their actions have resulted in criminal charges under the Arms Act and BNS, with Dhruv remaining at large.

