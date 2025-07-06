Campus Controversy: Drama at Kerala University Syndicate Meeting

In a surprising turn of events, the special syndicate meeting at Kerala University erupted in dramatic scenes on Sunday, as pro-Left members tried to address the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar outside the established agenda.

Despite syndicate members claiming to have annulled Kumar's suspension, Vice Chancellor in-Charge Ciza Thomas dismissed the claim, stating that no official decision was made. Thomas emphasized that she refused to discuss the matter because it is subjudice, resulting in the dissolution of the meeting.

The case, surrounded by questions regarding the display of a portrait of 'Bharat Mata,' will now head to the High Court, where a senior counsel is expected to represent the Vice Chancellor on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)