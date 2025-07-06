Left Menu

Campus Controversy: Drama at Kerala University Syndicate Meeting

The special syndicate meeting at Kerala University ended in chaos as pro-Left members raised the issue of Registrar K S Anil Kumar's suspension out of the agenda. Vice Chancellor in-Charge Ciza Thomas dissolved the meeting, claiming the matter is subjudice. The High Court will review the case on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:40 IST
In a surprising turn of events, the special syndicate meeting at Kerala University erupted in dramatic scenes on Sunday, as pro-Left members tried to address the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar outside the established agenda.

Despite syndicate members claiming to have annulled Kumar's suspension, Vice Chancellor in-Charge Ciza Thomas dismissed the claim, stating that no official decision was made. Thomas emphasized that she refused to discuss the matter because it is subjudice, resulting in the dissolution of the meeting.

The case, surrounded by questions regarding the display of a portrait of 'Bharat Mata,' will now head to the High Court, where a senior counsel is expected to represent the Vice Chancellor on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

