High Seas Drama Near Yemen
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:56 IST
A maritime incident unfolded 51 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, as a vessel came under attack. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, several small vessels engaged the ship using small arms and self-propelled grenades.
The vessel's armed security team responded by returning fire in an effort to counter the assault. The situation remains ongoing as the UKMTO continues to monitor developments.
This latest security challenge highlights the persistent threats to shipping in the region, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and protective measures for maritime operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
