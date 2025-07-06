Left Menu

High Seas Drama Near Yemen

A vessel 51 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah was fired upon by small vessels using small arms and grenades. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that armed security personnel on board returned fire, with the situation remaining unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:56 IST
High Seas Drama Near Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A maritime incident unfolded 51 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, as a vessel came under attack. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, several small vessels engaged the ship using small arms and self-propelled grenades.

The vessel's armed security team responded by returning fire in an effort to counter the assault. The situation remains ongoing as the UKMTO continues to monitor developments.

This latest security challenge highlights the persistent threats to shipping in the region, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and protective measures for maritime operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025