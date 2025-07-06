Left Menu

Five-Year Manhunt Ends: Fugitive in Delhi Businessman Murder Case Caught

Delhi Police have captured Ashish Kumar, a fugitive who was on the run for five years for his involvement in the 2015 murder and robbery of a businessman. Kumar, apprehended in Greater Noida, was one of the key suspects and was previously declared a proclaimed offender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:58 IST
Ashish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 35-year-old fugitive who managed to evade capture for the past five years. The suspect, Ashish Kumar, was arrested from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for his alleged involvement in the murder of a businessman and a Rs 7 lakh robbery in 2015 at Maurya Enclave.

Kumar, who was a proclaimed offender in the case, has been on the run since the crime, dodging law enforcement agencies. His accomplices in the case have already been convicted and are serving life sentences. Despite receiving interim bail due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kumar failed to surrender post-expiry of his bail extension, leading to his fugitive status.

Authorities revealed that Kumar, who worked at a mobile phone manufacturing plant, was ensnared into the criminal conspiracy by a friend with criminal ties. With this arrest, the Delhi Police move closer to concluding a notorious case that has been on their radar for several years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

