Tragedy Strikes: Collapsing Parapet Claims Young Lives in Village

In a heartbreaking incident in Hakimgaon village, part of Bahraich district, two young lives were lost when a dilapidated parapet of their home came crashing down. The children, Shani, 7, and Krishna, 6, were playing at home when the structure collapsed, tragically burying them under the debris.

The immediate response from the villagers allowed for the swift removal of the rubble. However, despite their efforts, it was too late to save the children. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradyuman Singh, the families opted against a post-mortem examination.

Authorities adhered to the requisite legal formalities, transferring the deceased children's bodies to their families. This incident highlights the dire need for attention to safety and infrastructure in rural homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)