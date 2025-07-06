Tensions Rise as Ultra-Orthodox Conscription Expands

In a significant development, Israel's military announced plans to conscript 54,000 ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students. This follows a Supreme Court decision mandating their inclusion in military service and reflecting growing pressure on an already strained armed forces.

The Supreme Court ruling nullified a long-standing exemption for ultra-Orthodox students, a policy set when their population was much smaller. Today, they make up 13% of Israel's citizens, further complicating demographic tensions.

The military has promised to respect the religious practices of these students, vowing to develop programs for their integration. However, debates continue within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition on preserving religious identity amid national security demands.

