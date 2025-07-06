Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ultra-Orthodox Conscription Expands

Israel's military will issue conscription notices to 54,000 ultra-Orthodox seminary students following a Supreme Court ruling, overturning historical exemptions. This ruling comes amid military strains and political pressures from Israel's complex coalition government. Efforts are underway to respect ultra-Orthodox traditions while addressing national defense needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:11 IST
In a significant development, Israel's military announced plans to conscript 54,000 ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students. This follows a Supreme Court decision mandating their inclusion in military service and reflecting growing pressure on an already strained armed forces.

The Supreme Court ruling nullified a long-standing exemption for ultra-Orthodox students, a policy set when their population was much smaller. Today, they make up 13% of Israel's citizens, further complicating demographic tensions.

The military has promised to respect the religious practices of these students, vowing to develop programs for their integration. However, debates continue within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition on preserving religious identity amid national security demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

