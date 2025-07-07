Left Menu

China's Retaliation: Medical Device Import Restrictions

China is imposing restrictions on government purchases of medical devices from the EU valued over 45 million yuan, in response to the EU's recent trade curbs. Brussels' tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles have escalated tensions, prompting Beijing's countermeasures including duties on imported EU brandy.

07-07-2025
In a significant development in international trade, China's finance ministry announced new restrictions on government procurement of medical devices from the European Union, with the threshold set at over 45 million yuan ($6.3 million) per purchase. This move is seen as retaliation for a series of trade measures enacted by the EU.

The recent escalation in trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels began when the European Union imposed tariffs on China-manufactured electric vehicles. In response, China recently levied duties on brandy imported from the EU. These actions reflect a growing trade rift between the two major economies.

The imposition of import restrictions on medical devices underscores the complex dynamics at play as both sides jockey for strategic economic advantages. With healthcare procurement targeted, the latest volley from Beijing highlights how deeply intertwined trade measures have become across diverse sectors.

