BRICS Challenges Global Power Dynamics with Bold New Strategy

The BRICS nations have emerged as a significant force in the global geopolitical landscape, showcasing their collective influence at a recent summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Leaders, including Brazil's President Lula da Silva, stressed the group's role as an advocate for multilateralism and a critic of unilateral power plays.

Condemning attacks on Gaza and Iran, and calling for major global reforms, BRICS continues to assert its position as a challenger to traditional global hegemony.

