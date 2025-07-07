Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threat to BRICS Sparks New Multilateral Diplomacy

President Donald Trump has announced a 10% tariff on countries aligning with BRICS, a group seen as a diplomatic haven amid global divisions. The group, claiming to represent developing nations, has criticized the U.S.'s approach. Tensions continue as BRICS expands and seeks international reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:04 IST
Trump's Tariff Threat to BRICS Sparks New Multilateral Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has declared that the U.S. will impose a new 10% tariff on any countries choosing to align with the policies of the BRICS nations. This announcement was made as the BRICS countries began a major summit in Brazil, signaling potential further divides in international trade relations.

The BRICS group, originally consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and later South Africa, has expanded to include several other nations, presenting itself as an alternative to the polarized global order. With international forums like the G7 and G20 under strain, BRICS leaders are advocating for multilateral diplomacy and reforms of global institutions.

Lula, Brazil's President, positioned BRICS as an heir to the Cold War's Non-Aligned Movement. The summit included discussions on diverse issues from support for Iran and Ethiopia joining the WTO to climate initiatives and the responsible development of artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025