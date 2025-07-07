Trump's Tariff Threat to BRICS Sparks New Multilateral Diplomacy

President Donald Trump has declared that the U.S. will impose a new 10% tariff on any countries choosing to align with the policies of the BRICS nations. This announcement was made as the BRICS countries began a major summit in Brazil, signaling potential further divides in international trade relations.

The BRICS group, originally consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and later South Africa, has expanded to include several other nations, presenting itself as an alternative to the polarized global order. With international forums like the G7 and G20 under strain, BRICS leaders are advocating for multilateral diplomacy and reforms of global institutions.

Lula, Brazil's President, positioned BRICS as an heir to the Cold War's Non-Aligned Movement. The summit included discussions on diverse issues from support for Iran and Ethiopia joining the WTO to climate initiatives and the responsible development of artificial intelligence.

