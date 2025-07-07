Left Menu

China Challenges Tariff Tactics Amid BRICS Tensions

China expressed opposition to the use of tariffs as a coercive tool, responding to U.S. President Trump's threat of imposing extra tariffs on BRICS-aligned countries. The foreign ministry emphasized the ineffectiveness of tariffs during a regular press conference, highlighting recent expansions of the BRICS group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:52 IST
China has taken a firm stance against the American strategy of using tariffs as a means of compulsion. This declaration followed threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to slap additional 10% tariffs on nations collaborating with the BRICS conglomerate of developing countries.

During a routine press briefing, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, articulated the nation's position, asserting that the employment of tariffs serves no beneficial purpose to any party involved.

The BRICS coalition, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, was established in 2009. It later welcomed South Africa, with newer additions including Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, reflecting its growing influence and reach.

