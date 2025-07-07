Left Menu

Alleged Train Assault: Woman's Ordeal and Ongoing Investigation

A 35-year-old woman reported being gang-raped in a stationary train's empty coach. Police investigations are ongoing after the woman was allegedly approached by a man claiming to be sent by her husband. Following the attack, she lost her leg after the accused left her on railway tracks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panipat | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A troubling incident has emerged in Panipat, where a 35-year-old woman has claimed she was gang-raped in an empty coach of a stationary train. According to local police reports, the woman's husband initially filed a missing person's report after a domestic quarrel on June 24.

The woman stated that while at a railway station, a man claiming to have been sent by her spouse approached her. He allegedly led her to an empty train coach, where he and two others assaulted her. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the horrific allegations.

After surviving the ordeal, the woman was reportedly left on the tracks, leading to severe injuries resulting in the loss of her leg. She is currently receiving medical care as the investigation, now under the charge of the Government Railway Police, continues. A Zero FIR has been lodged, facilitating the transfer of the case to the appropriate jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

