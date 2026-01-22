Left Menu

Justice Served: High Court Upholds Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

The Delhi High Court has confirmed a life sentence for a man convicted of raping and impregnating his minor daughter. Despite the survivor and her mother turning hostile, the court relied on DNA evidence to uphold the trial court's judgment, emphasizing that such heinous crimes cannot tolerate leniency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has confirmed the life sentence of a man accused of raping and impregnating his minor daughter. This decision underscores the judiciary's firm stance against heinous acts, serving justice without leniency.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain rejected the father's appeal, even as the trial saw the survivor and her mother turning hostile. Despite their contradictory statements, the court relied on DNA evidence, which decisively proved the father's crime.

The court emphasized that a parent, duty-bound to protect the child, warrants no leniency in such cases. Refusing to suspend the sentence, the bench highlighted that the appeal had no merit, confirming the lower court's judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

