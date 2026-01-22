Justice Served: High Court Upholds Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

The Delhi High Court has confirmed the life sentence of a man accused of raping and impregnating his minor daughter. This decision underscores the judiciary's firm stance against heinous acts, serving justice without leniency.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain rejected the father's appeal, even as the trial saw the survivor and her mother turning hostile. Despite their contradictory statements, the court relied on DNA evidence, which decisively proved the father's crime.

The court emphasized that a parent, duty-bound to protect the child, warrants no leniency in such cases. Refusing to suspend the sentence, the bench highlighted that the appeal had no merit, confirming the lower court's judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)