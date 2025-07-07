Left Menu

Mangaluru Woman Falls Victim to Rs 3.16 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Fraud

A Mangaluru woman was swindled out of over Rs 3.16 crore by fraudsters impersonating police officers executing a 'digital arrest'. Her ordeal began with a call about a misused SIM card, leading to numerous fund transfers. A complaint has been filed, and an investigation is in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:25 IST
Mangaluru Woman Falls Victim to Rs 3.16 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Mangaluru woman has been defrauded of over Rs 3.16 crore by scammers pretending to be police officers conducting a 'digital arrest'. According to the complaint filed at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station, the incident began on June 6 when she received a call from an individual claiming to be an officer of the National Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The caller accused her of having a SIM card, registered in her husband's name, misused.

The scammers manipulated her into transferring funds, promising the money would be returned post-verification. Over three weeks, from June 10 to 27, she was coerced into transferring Rs 3.16 crore to various accounts. Realizing the deceit, she confided in her children and reported the fraud. Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits.

The case highlights the dangerous trend of 'digital arrest' scams, where fraudsters exploit victims by masquerading as law enforcement officials, draining financial resources through constant surveillance. A similar scam in Hyderabad has urged authorities to warn the public against responding to such deceptive calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025