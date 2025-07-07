Mangaluru Woman Falls Victim to Rs 3.16 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Fraud

A Mangaluru woman has been defrauded of over Rs 3.16 crore by scammers pretending to be police officers conducting a 'digital arrest'. According to the complaint filed at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station, the incident began on June 6 when she received a call from an individual claiming to be an officer of the National Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The caller accused her of having a SIM card, registered in her husband's name, misused.

The scammers manipulated her into transferring funds, promising the money would be returned post-verification. Over three weeks, from June 10 to 27, she was coerced into transferring Rs 3.16 crore to various accounts. Realizing the deceit, she confided in her children and reported the fraud. Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits.

The case highlights the dangerous trend of 'digital arrest' scams, where fraudsters exploit victims by masquerading as law enforcement officials, draining financial resources through constant surveillance. A similar scam in Hyderabad has urged authorities to warn the public against responding to such deceptive calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)