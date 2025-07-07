Mayawati Urges Election Commission to Address Bihar Violence Ahead of Polls

BSP leader Mayawati has called on the Election Commission to take immediate steps to address the growing violence in Bihar, underscored by the recent murder of businessman Gopal Khemka.

In a social media post, Mayawati highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in the lead-up to the state's upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to ensure electoral peace.

She criticized the coalition government for its role in the unrest and urged for stringent actions to counteract any misuse of power in the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)