Left Menu

Mayawati Urges Election Commission to Address Bihar Violence Ahead of Polls

BSP chief Mayawati has urged the Election Commission to address violence in Bihar, including the recent murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, to ensure peaceful elections. Expressing concerns over the state's law and order situation, Mayawati called for strict actions against misuse of government machinery and muscle power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:28 IST
Mayawati Urges Election Commission to Address Bihar Violence Ahead of Polls
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP leader Mayawati has called on the Election Commission to take immediate steps to address the growing violence in Bihar, underscored by the recent murder of businessman Gopal Khemka.

In a social media post, Mayawati highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in the lead-up to the state's upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to ensure electoral peace.

She criticized the coalition government for its role in the unrest and urged for stringent actions to counteract any misuse of power in the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025