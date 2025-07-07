Mayawati Urges Election Commission to Address Bihar Violence Ahead of Polls
BSP chief Mayawati has urged the Election Commission to address violence in Bihar, including the recent murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, to ensure peaceful elections. Expressing concerns over the state's law and order situation, Mayawati called for strict actions against misuse of government machinery and muscle power.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
BSP leader Mayawati has called on the Election Commission to take immediate steps to address the growing violence in Bihar, underscored by the recent murder of businessman Gopal Khemka.
In a social media post, Mayawati highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in the lead-up to the state's upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to ensure electoral peace.
She criticized the coalition government for its role in the unrest and urged for stringent actions to counteract any misuse of power in the election process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tempers Rise Ahead of Bihar Elections: Key Players and Strategies Unveiled
Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Caste Census and Youth Participation Ahead of Bihar Elections
Giriraj Singh Warns Against 'Jungle Raj' in Upcoming Bihar Elections
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Launches Major Law and Order Overhaul
Prashant Kishor Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Leadership Ahead of Bihar Elections