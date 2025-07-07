Mystery and Tensions Rise Over Missing French Cyclist in Iran
A French man has been reported missing in Iran since mid-June, with concerns rising over Iran's alleged policy of detaining foreigners. This comes amid tensions with Iran for reportedly holding two French nationals, Jacques Paris and Cecile Kohler, on espionage charges, which France deems state-sponsored hostage-taking.
- Country:
- France
A French man has been missing in Iran since mid-June, prompting concern from French authorities. Paris has limited information regarding this disappearance, but it fits into a broader pattern, according to Laurent Saint-Martin, the French minister responsible for nationals abroad.
The missing individual, who also has German citizenship, was reportedly on a cycling trip near the time of Israeli strikes in Iran. The situation unfolds as France demands the release of two citizens held in Iran on espionage charges.
The disappearance highlights ongoing diplomatic tensions, with rights groups criticizing Iran's use of foreign detainees. In response, France has filed a case at the World Court, hoping to secure consular protection and address foreign hostage concerns.
