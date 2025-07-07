Explosive Breakthrough: NIA to Investigate Vizianagaram Terror Case

The investigation into the Vizianagaram terror case has taken a significant turn as it is set to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Necessary formalities for the handover are being finalized, according to police reports on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh Police, working alongside their Telangana counterparts, conducted a joint operation on May 17, resulting in the arrests of Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer. Both men are accused of conspiring to orchestrate bomb blasts in Vizianagaram and other regions of the state.

A police search revealed explosives at Rehman's residence, leading to further disclosures that facilitated the arrest of Sameer in Hyderabad. The case transition follows directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs and will be managed by the NIA's Visakhapatnam branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)