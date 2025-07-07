Left Menu

BRICS: Cooperation Without Conflict

The Kremlin refuted claims that the BRICS nations, meeting for a summit in Brazil, are working to subvert other countries. This reaction came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on nations supporting BRICS's 'anti-American policies'. Kremlin's Dmitry Peskov emphasized BRICS's cooperative ethos and impartial stance.

Updated: 07-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:23 IST
  • Russia

The Kremlin firmly rejected assertions that the BRICS coalition aims to undermine other countries, amid a summit in Brazil. This statement responds to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threat to impose a 10% tariff on nations aligning with BRICS's perceived 'anti-American policies'.

In response to these claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the unique nature of BRICS, emphasizing that its member countries share a common vision for cooperation that prioritizes their own interests, free from adversarial intentions.

Peskov reiterated that BRICS has never pursued an agenda against third-party nations, reaffirming its commitment to peaceful and constructive global engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

