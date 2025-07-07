BRICS: Cooperation Without Conflict
The Kremlin refuted claims that the BRICS nations, meeting for a summit in Brazil, are working to subvert other countries. This reaction came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on nations supporting BRICS's 'anti-American policies'. Kremlin's Dmitry Peskov emphasized BRICS's cooperative ethos and impartial stance.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin firmly rejected assertions that the BRICS coalition aims to undermine other countries, amid a summit in Brazil. This statement responds to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threat to impose a 10% tariff on nations aligning with BRICS's perceived 'anti-American policies'.
In response to these claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the unique nature of BRICS, emphasizing that its member countries share a common vision for cooperation that prioritizes their own interests, free from adversarial intentions.
Peskov reiterated that BRICS has never pursued an agenda against third-party nations, reaffirming its commitment to peaceful and constructive global engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran Parliament Considers Halting UN Nuclear Cooperation
Chilean Delegation Visits India for Mining Cooperation
Diplomatic Efforts Surge as Iran Mulls Cooperation with IAEA
Rajnath Singh to Advocate Stronger Anti-Terrorism Cooperation at SCO Meet
Erdogan Advocates for Boosted U.S.-Turkey Defense Industry Cooperation