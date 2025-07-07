U.S. Envoy Lauds Lebanon's Response to Disarmament Proposal

In a recent development, U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack expressed his overwhelming satisfaction with Lebanon's response to a U.S. proposal aimed at disarming Hezbollah. The announcement came after a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday.

Barrack, speaking to reporters, described the Lebanese government's counterproposal as 'spectacular,' emphasizing the rapidity and thoughtfulness of their reply. However, he refrained from disclosing specific details of the response.

A seven-page document was handed to Barrack by President Aoun's team, constituting Lebanon's stance on the disarmament issue. Hezbollah had recently signaled its refusal to relinquish its weapons entirely, heightening the significance of these diplomatic exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)