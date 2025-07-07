Left Menu

U.S. Envoy Lauds Lebanon's Response to Disarmament Proposal

U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack expressed immense satisfaction with the Lebanese government's recent response to an American proposal on disarmament. Lebanon highlighted its stance on not fully disarming Hezbollah. During a meeting with President Joseph Aoun, Barrack received an impressive seven-page reply concerning the disarmament issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:27 IST
U.S. Envoy Lauds Lebanon's Response to Disarmament Proposal

In a recent development, U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack expressed his overwhelming satisfaction with Lebanon's response to a U.S. proposal aimed at disarming Hezbollah. The announcement came after a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday.

Barrack, speaking to reporters, described the Lebanese government's counterproposal as 'spectacular,' emphasizing the rapidity and thoughtfulness of their reply. However, he refrained from disclosing specific details of the response.

A seven-page document was handed to Barrack by President Aoun's team, constituting Lebanon's stance on the disarmament issue. Hezbollah had recently signaled its refusal to relinquish its weapons entirely, heightening the significance of these diplomatic exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025