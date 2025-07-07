U.S. Envoy Lauds Lebanon's Response to Disarmament Proposal
U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack expressed immense satisfaction with the Lebanese government's recent response to an American proposal on disarmament. Lebanon highlighted its stance on not fully disarming Hezbollah. During a meeting with President Joseph Aoun, Barrack received an impressive seven-page reply concerning the disarmament issue.
Barrack, speaking to reporters, described the Lebanese government's counterproposal as 'spectacular,' emphasizing the rapidity and thoughtfulness of their reply. However, he refrained from disclosing specific details of the response.
A seven-page document was handed to Barrack by President Aoun's team, constituting Lebanon's stance on the disarmament issue. Hezbollah had recently signaled its refusal to relinquish its weapons entirely, heightening the significance of these diplomatic exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
