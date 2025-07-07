Left Menu

Judiciary's Ides of March: VP Dhankhar Urges Criminal Probe

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a criminal investigation into cash found at a judge's residence, comparing the situation to Shakespeare's 'Ides of March.' The judiciary is criticized for lack of action, with the central government restricted by past Supreme Court rulings. Justice Yashwant Varma, associated with the incident, denies allegations as an investigation unfolds.

Updated: 07-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:38 IST
In a compelling speech at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for swift legal action over the concerning discovery of cash at a judge's residence in New Delhi.

Referencing the 'Ides of March,' Dhankhar highlighted the judiciary's inaction in filing an FIR despite evidence, a move hindered by a 1990s Supreme Court ruling.

The case involving Justice Yashwant Varma, who denies the allegations, is under investigation with statements recorded from key officials as judicial duties are withheld from him.

