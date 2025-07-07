Judiciary's Ides of March: VP Dhankhar Urges Criminal Probe

In a compelling speech at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for swift legal action over the concerning discovery of cash at a judge's residence in New Delhi.

Referencing the 'Ides of March,' Dhankhar highlighted the judiciary's inaction in filing an FIR despite evidence, a move hindered by a 1990s Supreme Court ruling.

The case involving Justice Yashwant Varma, who denies the allegations, is under investigation with statements recorded from key officials as judicial duties are withheld from him.

