Major Drug Bust Near Kempegowda Airport: Nigerians Arrested
Three Nigerians were arrested near Kempegowda International Airport for possession of synthetic narcotics and 400 kg of hydro ganja, valued at over Rs 4 crore. They arrived on medical visas, overstayed, and concealed drugs in packing materials. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover the wider network.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust near Kempegowda International Airport, police arrested three Nigerian nationals and seized 2.8 kg of synthetic narcotics along with nearly 400 kg of hydro ganja, valued at over Rs 4 crore.
Speaking to the media, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police C K Baba disclosed that the foreigners arrived in India on medical visas and had been overstaying their welcome. "Based on credible intelligence and surveillance of suspect movements, our team identified suspicious activity," Baba stated.
The search revealed a stash of MDMA crystals, hydro ganja, cash, and various items used for drug distribution. The suspects have been booked under the NDPS Act, as investigations continue to trace the larger network behind the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
