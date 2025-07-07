NHRC Uncovers Major Lapses in Damoh Fake Doctor Case, Seeks Urgent Action

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has exposed serious irregularities and systemic failures in the case of a fake cardiologist who allegedly caused the deaths of seven patients at Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. Following a detailed enquiry launched on March 28, 2025, based on a complaint, the Commission has issued a series of sweeping recommendations to both the Madhya Pradesh Government and the Central Government, calling for immediate and stringent action. The NHRC has given a deadline of four weeks to receive Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from the concerned authorities.

The scandal has not only revealed glaring lapses in medical regulation and hospital oversight but has also raised disturbing questions about the misuse of public healthcare schemes, the role of law enforcement, and the management of foreign donations in the healthcare sector.

Compensation and Hospital Accountability

The NHRC has directed the Government of Madhya Pradesh, through its Chief Secretary, to pay ₹10 lakh each as relief compensation to the next of kin of the seven deceased patients who were treated by the unqualified cardiologist. The panel noted that the hospital’s gross negligence and administrative failures had led to avoidable deaths and constituted serious human rights violations.

Furthermore, the Commission has recommended the suspension or cancellation of Mission Hospital's license pending final adjudication of the matter. It also urged the State Health Department to issue urgent directives to inspect all Cath labs in operation across the state to verify their compliance with legal, technical, and clinical standards.

Verification of Doctors and Infrastructure Oversight

To prevent such incidents in the future, the NHRC has called on the state to conduct verification of qualifications and registrations of all doctors working in Cath labs, particularly those performing critical cardiovascular procedures.

In addition, the Commission flagged irregularities in the hospital's infrastructure, including the unauthorized lease and construction activities on Plot No. 86/1, where Mission Hospital is located. It urged the government to launch a disciplinary and legal probe against the concerned officials who facilitated these alleged violations.

Insurance, Consent, and Medical Documentation

Among the recommendations was a demand for clarity on insurance coverage:

Whether the hospital had insurance coverage for its patients.

Whether legal heirs of the deceased were compensated if insurance existed.

The NHRC also wants answers on whether patient consent, surgical procedures, and test results were properly documented and shared with the Chief Medical & Health Officer (CMHO) of Damoh. This includes questions about whether the patients or their families were ever informed about the risks, alternatives, or treatment rationale.

Police and Legal Action: Holding Law Enforcement Accountable

The Commission found serious negligence on the part of the local police and has recommended that the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, initiate departmental action against errant officers. It also ordered the registration of fresh FIRs against:

The fake doctor

Hospital management

Other individuals involved

The charges to be investigated include culpable homicide, fraud, cheating, medical negligence, forgery, and financial misappropriation. These are to be pursued in accordance with the Indian Penal Code and relevant medical ethics laws.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Foreign Donation Misuse

The NHRC has also highlighted potential misuse of the Ayushman Bharat scheme—India’s flagship health insurance program—by Mission Hospital. It recommended a joint investigation by:

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW)

The Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Bhopal

The probe will also scrutinize whether foreign donations intended for subsidized treatment under Ayushman Bharat were diverted or misused.

Protecting Whistleblowers: A Call to Uphold Justice

Acknowledging the role of whistleblowers who exposed the operation of the criminal syndicate masquerading as a hospital, the NHRC emphasized the importance of their safety. It urged the State Government to provide adequate protection under the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014, to those who risked their lives to bring the truth to light.

National-Level Directives: Ensuring Compliance Across India

Finally, the NHRC directed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to:

Verify Cath labs nationwide for adherence to operational standards.

Ensure that Ayushman Bharat is implemented with transparency and integrity across all states.

This includes issuing directives to state governments to regularly audit empaneled hospitals, especially those handling high-risk specialties such as cardiology and oncology.

A Call for Systemic Reform

The Damoh tragedy is a sobering reminder of the fragile state of medical oversight in certain regions of India. The NHRC’s findings underline the need for:

Stricter hospital licensing

Transparent regulatory frameworks

Enhanced accountability for healthcare providers

As the country works to modernize its healthcare delivery system, especially through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, such incidents highlight the urgent need for vigilance, transparency, and strong institutional checks to protect the rights and lives of citizens.