Poland Reinstates Border Controls Amid Migration Tensions

In a move reflecting growing concerns over migration, Poland reinstated border controls with Germany and Lithuania on Monday. This action parallels similar restrictions imposed by Germany earlier this year, aimed at discouraging asylum-seekers.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, fresh from a confidence vote win in parliament, declared these measures amid allegations from far-right groups that Germany was facilitating migrant transports into Poland. As controls began overnight on Sunday, the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration indicated a 30-day duration, with a possibility of extension.

Authorities reported discovering an alleged smuggling operation shortly after the controls commenced. An Estonian was caught trying to smuggle Afghans over the Lithuanian border. Officials stress that these measures align with wider EU security concerns, despite the Schengen Agreement's visa-free travel policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)