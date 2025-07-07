Left Menu

Escalation in the Red Sea: Israel and Houthis Trade Strikes

Israel's military has launched airstrikes on ports held by Yemen's Houthi rebels in response to an attack on a Liberian-flagged ship in the Red Sea. The escalation has raised fears of renewed conflict in the region, potentially involving US and Western forces, amid ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.

Escalation in the Red Sea: Israel and Houthis Trade Strikes
In a significant escalation, Israel's military on Monday conducted airstrikes targeting Houthi-held ports and facilities in Yemen, following a missile attack on an Israeli-linked Liberian-flagged vessel in the Red Sea. The move has heightened tensions in the already volatile region, with fears of further conflict intensifying.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned visit to Washington to meet with President Trump underscores the sweeping geopolitical implications. The strikes also come at a crucial time as a potential ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war looms, alongside the tense backdrop of Iran's nuclear negotiations.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi forces have confirmed their missile and drone-styled retaliations against Israel, rendering the Middle Eastern waters a theater of hostile engagements. Observers are concerned that as the two sides engage in tit-for-tat actions, the situation could spiral into more extensive military confrontations.

