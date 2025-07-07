Renaming Hostels Sparks Debate on Social Justice
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that state-run hostels for underprivileged students would be renamed 'social justice hostels'. Opposition parties, including BJP and NTK, criticized the move as political rhetoric while highlighting existing issues in hostel conditions and questioning the government's commitment to genuine social justice.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared that state-operated hostels for disadvantaged students will now be called 'social justice hostels'. His announcement has sparked criticism from opposition parties like BJP and the Tamil nationalist party NTK, which dismissed it as political posturing.
Stalin emphasized that his administration aims to eradicate discrimination of any kind under the principle of social justice. However, BJP leaders, including union minister L Murugan, questioned the sincerity of Stalin's commitment, citing substandard conditions in hostels and a lack of necessary amenities.
The NTK also criticized the move, urging Stalin to first define social justice before making such changes. Critics argue that renaming hostels does not address the fundamental issues plaguing educational facilities, including inadequate funding and poor infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
