Tragic Witchcraft Allegations Lead to Family's Death in Bihar

In a shocking incident, five members of a family in Bihar's Purnea district were allegedly murdered and their bodies burnt over accusations of witchcraft, officials revealed on Monday.

Authorities are actively working to confirm the identities of the victims, as preliminary investigations point towards a brutal crime rooted in superstition.

According to DIG (Purnea) Pramod Kumar Mandal, early evidence indicates that the family was killed in Tetma village on Sunday night before the perpetrators disposed of the bodies by burning them in a bush. Police have since recovered the remains and are continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)